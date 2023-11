Darkness fell across Southwest Florida Halloween week as goblins and ghouls terrorized y’all’s neighborhood. WINK Neighborhood Watch reports some of the crimes that haunted the streets. Michael Kurpaska (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Department)

One person is on the run, and another is in custody after an incident involving a U-Haul truck and a Lee County deputy patrol car Thursday night.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Kurpaska was driving the U-Haul and attempted to outrun a deputy, who tried to pull him over after a license plate reader showed the U-Haul was stolen.

Kurpaska is accused of driving the wrong way towards two cruisers. He hit one and kept going before hitting the other head-on.

Kurpaska was taken into custody. Authorities are still searching for the second suspect.

Nicholas Williams, 35, is accused of hitting an LCSO deputy car with a rock as it was driving to another scene.

This happened after the incident involving a stolen U-Haul that hit a Lee County patrol vehicle on Thursday night. Both incidents are unrelated but followed one after the other.

As another deputy from another district was responding to the crash scene, authorities said Williams threw a large concrete rock at the marked patrol vehicle passing by the scene.

Deputies were able to quickly take Williams into custody. He was charged with throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief.

Authorities discovered cocaine and other drugs in a trafficking amount, along with firearms, inside a convicted felon’s Port Charlotte home.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a months-long narcotics investigation led to a search warrant executed at 27-year-old Richard N. Decker’s home at 22111 Marshall Avenue in Port Charlotte on Wednesday.

By sheer happenstance, Decker was stopped for a traffic infraction near his home. Decker was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substances without a prescription and possession of paraphernalia. During this time, Decker was told deputies were executing a search warrant at his home.

Additional charges were added by the end of the search at Decker’s home.

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Codeine

Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell Within 1,000 ft of a Church (x3)

Possession of Controlled Substance (Psilocybin mushrooms)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon x2

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Child Neglect

