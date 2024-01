A Naples City councilwoman, who was considering resigning from her position due to the state’s new financial disclosure form, has told WINK News she will stay in her position.

WINK News brought you the story of how city council members across Southwest Florida were resigning due to Form 6: a new regulation in smaller city governments that requires city council members to publicly disclose their financial information.

City Councilwoman Beth Petrunoff had announced in December she planned to resign due to the new requirement. Petrunoff called it “far too intrusive” for city officials.

However, Petrunoff told WINK News on Monday that she has since changed her mind.

“I did a lot of research on the disclosure and found a path,” said Petrunoff in an email.

Petrunoff said she would provide more details when she was available.