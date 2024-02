This weekly WINK Neighborhood Watch segment features fraud, a drug-filled home, and a family murder.

Marius Dumitru is wanted for conspiracy to defraud the United States to commit racketeering and grand theft.

According to Crime Stoppers, Dumitru is also wanted for unlawful possession of personal identification of another person and money laundering.

If you recognize him, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

Six people were arrested after an active search warrant was issued in Punta Gorda.

Gina Cosenza, Coedy Walsh, Cole Miller, Gina Vigliotti, James Whidden, and Neil Puterbaugh have been charged with a variety of drug-related offenses.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the address had been under investigation for multiple accounts of drug activity, overdosing and vehicle traffic into the residence.

Joshua Nareau has been arrested for allegedly murdering his grandfather.

According to the arrest warrant report, Nareau is suspected of killing James Khoury with a rifle outside of his home in Port Charlotte.

Nareau is being held without bond and faces one count of second-degree murder.

