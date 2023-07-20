Suspect in Immokalee Rd. attempted murder plot due in court

Ryan Toranzo, 38, and Rebecca Gabay, 36. Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of attempted murder is back in Collier County after detectives arrested him and his girlfriend in New Jersey.

Rebecca Gabay, 36, and Ryan Toranzo, 38, were arrested in New Jersey two weeks ago. Toranzo will face a judge Thursday afternoon for attempted murder, while Gabay already bonded out on charges of interference with custody and concealing child contrary to court order.

They are accused of being involved in a shooting on Immokalee Road near Twin Eagles Boulevard on June 1.

Twenty-eight-year-old Julian Wolf pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting on July 18. Wolf is accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot.

He is suspected of shooting at Scotty McCandless and his girlfriend Amy Chesser while they were driving in their truck. They survived but are still recovering.

Investigators said Gabay is McCandless’ ex-wife and there was a dispute over custody of their children.