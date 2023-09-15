Friday’s Furry Friends: Jasmine, Streek

For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Gulf Coast Humane Society to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

A quick update to previously featured furry friends: Bishop, Zelda and Honey have been adopted!

Bishop and his family Zelda Honey

Now for this week’s featured animals:

Streek is a 1-year-old male terrier mix. This 47-pound happy puppy has tons of energy with a positive attitude. Streek loves to play and adores being a cuddle bug. He was picked up as a stray and transferred to GCHS.

Jasmine is a gorgeous 13-year-old cat who loves to lounge and nap. She was an owner-surrender animal and very low maintenance. Jasmine will make for the perfect cuddle partner for any cat lover.

The GCHS is hosting an upcoming Top Golf Tournament event on Sunday. As part of their “Best Friends Network Adoption Weekend,” all adoptions are $50 off from Friday through Sunday.

There is a furry friend for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.