Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year is upon us, with more than 130 million people participating, according to the National Retail Federation.

The holiday will have the savviest shopper overwhelmed; however, WINK News Consumer Reporter Andryanna Sheppard and Reporter Tiffany Rizzo have some tips to get you through the shopping mania.

A good rule of thumb is to purchase clothes or electronics on Black Friday; however, most retailers began sales earlier this month.

Before you begin shopping, it is best to have a game plan. Kimberly Palmer, Personal Finance Expert at Nerdwallet says shoppers should know the make, model and color of whatever they plan on purchasing.

“Because in some cases, there’s limited quantity, especially at the low price advertised and you want to make sure you’re ready,” said Palmer.

To save more money, use cash-back apps. You can upload a picture of your receipt and receive money back on purchases.

You can use internet browser extensions like PayPal Honey to help maximize savings on online purchases.