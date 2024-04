Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a suspect who allegedly stole a TV from a vacation residence in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, a man was caught on camera walking the perimeter of a home in the 1900 block of Oakley Avenue on April 8.

On his first trip, he attempted to open the backyard shed but left.

Three days later, on April 11, he returned, entered the home and removed a 65-inch Samsung television from the residence.

If you have any information on who this man is, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.