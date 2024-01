LeeCares is going door to door in Tice, handing out flyers and door hangers with information about the Hurricane Ian housing recovery program.

Day after day they are telling people about programs they can sign up for to help them repair, replace or even elevate their property or purchase a residence outside a flood zone.

Neighbors along the road say it is a flood zone, considering they all felt Ian’s wrath. They almost flooded again during the recent winter rain storms.

If you see people with blue T-shirts on that say “LeeCares” on the front and “How can I help?” on the back, don’t hesitate to open your door.

They’re coming to tell you how you might get assistance in dealing with the mess Hurricane Ian left you.

If you don’t answer the door, don’t worry because they’ll leave an informational door hanger.

“After a hurricane like Hurricane Ian, it’s not just a year to recover, it takes time to recover, so yeah, for me, it’s just bringing hope to the community, helping as many income-eligible residents as we can,” said Zuriel Johnson, an outreach coordinator for LeeCares.

Johnson told WINK News bringing hope to people who may have lost it over a year after dealing with Ian’s impact is crucial.

LeeCares may be able to help in ways people haven’t been able to find yet.

Tiffany Vasquez said if the house she lived in was elevated, maybe floods from Ian wouldn’t have been as bad for her and her children.

“When the back hit, it came in because I got those little plastic louver things flooded the kitchen area, all came in my kid’s bedroom, and that’s because there, at the back of the house, came in through where the AC was, the laundry room too, because [it has] the old fashioned like cranky little window things,” said Vasquez, “and it was just miserable.”

LeeCares members are telling people about two programs: the housing rehabilitation program and elevation program and the home purchase assistance program, allowing the purchase of a primary residence outside a flood zone.