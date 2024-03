Sunday March 1

What, or who, should you be looking out for in your neighborhood? WINK’s Neighborhood Watch recaps some of the local crimes happening in Southwest Florida this week.

Arielle Josephine Argenzio has been arrested after being accused of killing two people while driving drunk.

According to an FHP press release, Argenzio was traveling south on U.S. 41, north of Bernwood Parkway as a second vehicle was traveling ahead of her in the same direction.

The front of Argenzio’s vehicle hit the rear of the second vehicle, which caused the car to go across the center-raised median, entering the northbound lanes of traffic.

The vehicle then collided with a motorcycle, launching the driver and passenger from their car.

Both the motorcyclist and passenger died at the scene.

Argenzio was found to have a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit.

Argenzio has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of DUI manslaughter.

Wilmer Fuentes has been arrested after leading Collier County deputies on a chase through the Collier County government center.

According to CCSO, Fuentes was caught speeding without his lights on around two in the morning on Friday.

Fuentes tried to evade them by taking a sharp left turn through the Collier County Government Center. He then turned sharply down Airport Road, only to jump a median, hit a tree, and wind up in a pond.

According to CCSO, several empty cans of Modelo were found in the center console of Fuentes’ car, and he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Santo Felix Cruz-Ramos has been arrested after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said he raped a woman at a hotel in Englewood.

According to CCSO, the victim and Cruz-Ramos were talking before she invited him to her room for a couple of drinks.

When they got into the room, deputies said, Cruz-Ramos pushed her onto the bed and forced himself on her.

Cruz-Ramos is being held without bond, and Border Patrol has been contacted because deputies determined he was in the country illegally.